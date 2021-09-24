Five charged in drug trafficking investigation

BRANTFORD ONT-On September 23, 2021, the Six Nations Police Service, along with the assistance of Brantford Police Service, executed a Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant at a Park Avenue address in the City of Brantford.

Brantford officers conducted a traffic stop and with the assistance of Six Nations officers, arrested two females and a male. Six Nations officers then made entry into an apartment at a Park Avenue address and arrested a female and two males. An infant child was located in the apartment. Brant CAS was utilized for the infant’s safety.



Upon search of the residence and vehicle, 10.6 grams of Fentanyl and 1 gram of Methamphetamine were seized with a street value of $5,800.



A hand gun, digital scales, cash, and a debt list were also found during the search.



As a result of this investigation, the following have been charged:

Sandra Jane SCHWEYER – 37 years of Brantford was held for a formal bail hearing

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession: Xanax

Possession: Hydromorphone

Possession – under $5,000

Possession- under $5,000 : Stolen Passport

Abandoning Child

Lisa Marie ARMSTRONG – 33 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession – under $5,000

Jordan William CLARK – 26 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession – under $5,000

Matthew Brian Thorne FRANKO – 29 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date

Possession: Methamphetamines

Fail to Comply with Release Order- Other than to Attend Court

Abandoning Child

Madolyn Twyla Porter – 32 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date

Abandoning Child

Add Your Voice