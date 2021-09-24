Five charged in drug trafficking investigation

BRANTFORD ONT-On September 23, 2021, the Six Nations Police Service, along with the assistance of Brantford Police Service, executed a Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant at a Park Avenue address in the City of Brantford.
Brantford officers conducted a traffic stop and with the assistance of Six Nations officers, arrested two females and a male. Six Nations officers then made entry into an apartment at a Park Avenue address and arrested a female and two males. An infant child was located in the apartment. Brant CAS was utilized for the infant’s safety.
Upon search of the residence and vehicle, 10.6 grams of Fentanyl and 1 gram of Methamphetamine were seized with a street value of $5,800.
A hand gun, digital scales, cash, and a debt list were also found during the search.
As a result of this investigation, the following have been charged:
Sandra Jane SCHWEYER – 37 years of Brantford was held for a formal bail hearing
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl
Possession: Xanax
Possession: Hydromorphone
Possession – under $5,000
Possession- under $5,000 : Stolen Passport
Abandoning Child
Lisa Marie ARMSTRONG – 33 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl
Possession – under $5,000
Jordan William CLARK – 26 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl
Possession – under $5,000
Matthew Brian Thorne FRANKO – 29 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date
Possession: Methamphetamines
Fail to Comply with Release Order- Other than to Attend Court
Abandoning Child
Madolyn Twyla Porter – 32 years of Brantford was released on a recognizance with a court date
Abandoning Child