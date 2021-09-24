National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will be marked in municipalities surrounding Six Nations

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Despite the province refusing to recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday surrounding municipalities will mark the day with education sessions and visual tributes to survivors and their families.

The County of Brant will honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th by lowering their flags to half mast, flying an Every Child Matters flag at the office in downtown Paris and light the Paris dam orange.

“We recognize the ongoing trauma caused by residential and day schools, and remember those who were lost, survivors and their families,” County of Brant Mayor David Bailey said. “I encourage all citizens to take action to become better educated about this tragic history and to build a better future together.”

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was put forward as one of the calls to action by the truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report “to honour Survivors, their families, and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.”

The federal government designated it a national holiday on June 3, but many provinces including Ontario have refused to make it a statutory holiday. As it stands only federal employees and bank employees will have a paid day off.

Municipalities surrounding Six Nations have taken it upon themselves to honour those survivors and their families, while trying to educate the general population.

A press release issued by the County of Brant said “Reconciliation is the responsibility of every Canadian.” It listed different sources for people look up including TRC documents, links to the National inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. It also suggested taking a tour of the former Mohawk Institute Residential school and donating to Woodland Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence Campaign. I suggested taking part in events, if open to non-Indigenous people and wearing an Orange shirt in solidarity.

The County of Brant Public Library will host a Storybook Walk of the children’s book Phyllis’s Orange Shirt. The story will go ahead in Lions Park in Paris from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every Child Matters: My Orange Shirt packages are also available for pick-up at library branches in the county that allow children to design and cut out their own orange shirt.

Brantford community recreation staff and Healthy Kids Brantford Brant are offering Indigenous-themed programming at Kids Night Out on September 29 at Doug Snooks Community Centre and on Thursday, September 30 at Woodman Park Community Park. Participants must register at Brantford RecConnect online.

The Harmony Square fountain and the Sanderson Centre marquee will be lit orange to mark the day.

The city is also encouraging residents “to expand their knowledge further” at a free performance at the Sanderson Centre on October 6 with Tanya Talaga’s Truth Before Reconciliation.

When the unmarked graves of children were rediscovered earlier this year the city pledged to lower all their flags to half-mast on the first day of every month for a year in memory of the children who lost their lives at residential schools across Canada. They donated $100,000 to the Save the Evidence Campaign. They also committed to ongoing community education and awareness campaigns informed by Indigenous educational and cultural programming.

“To continue moving forward in a spirit of healing and reconciliation, the City of Brantford recognizes the importance of ensuring current and future generations of Canadians understand the impact the Residential School system has had on so many in our region and across Canada. Every child matters,” the City of Brantford statement said.

The City of Hamilton also plans to recognize the day in partnership to offer educational activities to residents on Sept. 30, as well as light city hall orange and host a staff “Lunch and Learn” event with a documentary viewing.

All Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) employees will be given the day off and SNEC is encouraging community members to “engage in an Act of Awareness” that day and use the hashtag #SNOrangeShirtDay to show what Orange Shirt Day means to our community.”

SNEC plans to release details next week in regard to Orange Shirt Day events in the community.

“We also recognize that this and related topics are difficult for many,” an SNEC statement said.

To access support call the Six Nations 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204, Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions at 519-445-2143, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or call the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

