Manitoba Metis Federation blames province over concerning levels of metal contamination in Manitoba lakes

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) say they have discovered concerning levels of metal contamination in two Manitoba lakes, and they claim the province is to blame for what they have uncovered because they have not taken the problem seriously for years.

In a Thursday press release, MMF said they recently took samples of both water and sediment at Camp Lake and nearby Kississing Lake, two bodies of water that sit near the community of Sherridon, approximately 150 km north of The Pas.

Those samples were analyzed by ALS Environmental in Winnipeg, and the results of the analysis, which were obtained by the Winnipeg Sun, found “high levels of metals that could affect the animals and people who rely on the lakes.”

MMF said the situation is so bad in the lakes that in some spots it has caused water to turn orange, and they are concerned because they know how important the two lakes are to the Metis community in the region.

“Many Metis Citizens reside in Sherridon and Cold Lake, as well as nearby communities that use the lake, and many have relied on the surrounding wildlife to put food on their family’s table for generations,” MMF said in their statement.

According to MMF, the metals originate from a former mine in the area that they say has damaged the lakes because of inferior decontaminating standards that were in place at the time it was shut down.

“The contaminants are from a copper-zinc and sulphide ore mine near Sherridon, MB that shut down operations 70 years ago, and was cleaned according to the standards of the day,” MMF said.

“Since then, contaminants have devastated Camp Lake, turning the water orange. Now, as the MMF’s recent tests have revealed, contaminants from Camp Lake have made their way into Kississing Lake.”

MMF president David Chartrand was in the area of Sherridon on Friday touring the lakes, and meeting with local community members, and he placed the blame for the contamination squarely at the feet of the province.

“In spite of communicating our concerns to the province for years, Manitoba has been neglecting the need to manage and protect the bodies of water,” Chartrand said in a press release.

“We will take all necessary reviews of where the last 70 years of neglect have left us. This mine was closed in 1951, and it looks like no one was protecting the citizens or the lakes during this time. The MMF will be reviewing the full effects of this crisis, along with the health status of people in the area.”

MMF added they will be looking into whether or not the metals have caused any health issues for anyone who lives near or uses the lake, and they say they won’t be afraid to take action if they find that anyone’s health has been negatively affected.

“If this has caused any harm to citizens, we will take any political or legal action necessary to address it,” Chartrand said.

“Abandoning the health of these two lakes also disregards the health and well-being of those whose families rely on the lake’s wildlife.”

Chartrand is now calling on both the province and the federal government to address the issue, and they say they want to see urgency in that response.

“The MMF will be reaching out to the federal and provincial governments to share the test results and initiate a critical discussion on how we can work to prevent a disaster that the MMF fears is imminent,” Chartrand said.

In a statement sent to the Winnipeg Sun on Friday the province said “we are aware of the claims made by the Manitoba Metis Federation and are working with provincially contracted water quality specialists currently doing remediation and water quality monitoring at the Sherridon mine site to understand further the work that MMF has completed.

“The onsite team does regular monitoring and sampling and has not encountered the exceptions noted by the MMF to date. Our data is regularly shared with the MMF, and we have reached out to them to get more information on the test results they are reporting.”

The Winnipeg Sun also reached out to ALS Environmental, but was told the organization would offer no comment.

– Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

