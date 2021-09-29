Feds worried Six Nations may win trillion dollar lawsuit

By Victoria Gray Writer Publicly, Canada’s Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations Canada Carolyn Bennett may say she supports Six Nations Land Claims, but behind closed doors she and other officials fret there’s a good chance Six Nations will win a substantial amount of money. Crown-Indigenous Relations internal documents obtained by APTN say the court case could cost the Crown a lot of money. “The First Nation is claiming approximately 900,000 acres of land that was improperly surrendered in southwestern Ontario,” the memo said. “Justice Canada advises that portions of the Six Nations litigation claim poses high risk for the Crown, and will result in a significant damage award.” The memo was in a briefing package dated August 2020 from negotiators fro the Treaties and Aboriginal Government to update the deputy minister….



