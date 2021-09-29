National News
ticker

First Nations chief says less awareness in Quebec about national day for survivors 

September 29, 2021 33 views

MONTREAL- The chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is lamenting Quebec’s decision not to officially recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Ghislain Picard and assembly spokesperson Nadia Robertson told reporters today many people in the province seem unaware that Thursday is the new national holiday.

The federal government has said Sept. 30 would be a statutory holiday in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools.

But Quebec Premier Francois Legault in June decided against making the day a provincial statutory holiday.

Picard held a news conference today to mark one year since his group unveiled a plan to fight racism and discrimination.

He says Indigenous issues have become more prominent in Quebec society but many residents are still unsure how they can contribute to reconciliation with First Nations peoples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario adding Indigenous curriculum content in early grades 

September 29, 2021 52

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario is planning to add Indigenous learning to the…

Read more
National News

Teaching about reconciliation goes beyond National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 

September 29, 2021 36

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For Erica Kirton, teaching her students about the grim…

Read more

Leave a Reply