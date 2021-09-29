Five charged after investigation reveals trafficking on Six Nations

Six Nations Police have charged five people believed to have been involved in trafficking CDSA on Six Nations. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said the arrest took place after Six Nations Police reached out to Brantford Police. “We reached out to work together on this investigation. We will continue working with our policing partners making both of our communities safer,” he said. The combined Six Nations Brantford Police investigation led to a raid of a Park Avenue address in Brantford Sept., 23, 2021. Brantford police had conducted a traffic stop and with the assistance of Six Nations police arrested two women and a man. Six Nations Police, armed with a search warrant, descended on a Park Avenue address where they arrested another woman and two men. An infant child…
