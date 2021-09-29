Local News
Haudenosaunee Confederacy delivers Cease and Desist letter to Blue Triton Brands

September 29, 2021 66 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Nestle continues to syphon water from Six Nations Traditional Territory and the Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council (HCCC) isn’t taking it sitting down. HCCC representatives delivered a Cease and Desist letter to the company who purchased the Nestle facility in Aberfoyle, Blue Triton Brands on September 24 at their facility on Brock Road South. No one inside the facility would come out to accept the letter. “We declare your activity to remove aquifer waters under our territories unpermitted (sic) and demand that you cease your activities immediately,” the letter said. The letter says “water is sacred to all of creation” and to future generations and all life. “We are aware that your company is illegally taking 3.6 million litres of water a day from beneath our feet,”…

