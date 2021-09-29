Local News
ticker

Internet blackmail is on the rise on Six Nations

September 29, 2021 70 views

The Six Nations Police released a statement on September 22 that said they are investigating an increase of reports blackmail over social media for “large sums of money,” and are also asked for personal information. A community member was contacted by someone they didn’t know and “exchanged personal information with them.” Not long after the exchange the person messaged the community member back and threatened to publicly post that personal information if the community member did not provide them with large amount of money. The community member did not send the funds and stopped communicating with the person and reported the incident to police. Police continue to investigate and charges are pending. Six Nations Police would like to remind the community to use extreme caution when using social media. Do…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario adding Indigenous curriculum content in early grades 

September 29, 2021 29

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario is planning to add Indigenous learning to the…

Read more
National News

First Nations chief says less awareness in Quebec about national day for survivors 

September 29, 2021 19

MONTREAL- The chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is lamenting Quebec’s decision not to…

Read more