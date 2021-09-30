National News
September 30, 2021 50 views

By Haley Grinder

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, Kamloops Indian Band, is inviting people worldwide to participate in a `drum for the children,’ on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 3:15 p.m. MDT. This falls on the first federally acknowledged National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

“It’s time to honour the children, and the unrelenting spirit of these Ancestors. It’s time to drum for the healing of the Indian Residential Schools Survivors who carried the burden of knowing where the children were buried, and to drum for the healing of the families and communities whose children did not come home,” says

Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir in a Tk’emlups te Secwepemc release.

Everyone is invited to participate in drumming and singing, regardless of location. However, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc is urging anyone participating to learn the Secwepemc Honour Song prior to the event in order to create a global sense of unity within their multiple voices and drumbeats. The song can be found on Tk’emlups te Secwepemc social media channels as well as on their website:

https://tkemlups.ca/drum/.

Haley Grinder  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  COLUMBIA VALLEY PIONEER . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

