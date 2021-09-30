N.B. coroner’s inquest shown video of fatal RCMP shooting of First Nations man 

By Kevin Bissett

THE CANADIAN PRESS

MIRAMICHI, N.B-The inquest into the death of Rodney Levi has seen video of his fatal encounter with the RCMP last year in northern New Brunswick.

Daniel Bell of Renous, N.B., testified Thursday that on June, 12, 2020 he was visiting the home where the shooting occurred and was told that someone had knives and police had been called.

Bell said he was inside the kitchen of the house in Sunny Corner, N.B., when two RCMP officers arrived.

The witness told the inquest into the Indigenous man’s death that he was not able to hear what was being said outside the closed window, but at one point he did hear an officer say, “Drop the knives.”

Bell said he took out his phone to shoot video when he saw an officer pull out a stun gun.

The video shows Levi being jolted by the stun gun and dropping the knives. He then picks them up and as he stands is shot twice, falling to the ground. There is a distinctive pop-pop sound.

Before the 37-second video was played for the inquest, many of Levi’s family members left the room. Those who remained in the inquest room gasped as the video played, and some bolted from the room crying.

Earlier Thursday, an addictions counsellor and lifelong friend of Levi testified that Levi didn’t get the mental health help he needed before the incident that led to his death.

Steven Ward told the inquest that he had spoken with Levi, who was from the Metepenagiag First Nation, a number of times the day he died.

Ward had been working as a fisheries officer at the time because the treatment centre in nearby Eel Ground, N.B., where he was also employed, was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Levi seemed upbeat about plans to move to Western Canada for work and to get away from the influence of drugs. An autopsy confirmed Levi, 48, had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his body at the time of the shooting.

Ward told the five-member coroner’s jury he is a former addict, and he said there is a need for community-based services to help people with mental health and addiction issues.

“It’s got to start with the community healing itself,” he told the inquest. He said Levi was reaching out for help but had not been able to get it.

Ward said that on the day of the shooting he had gone home for a nap and woke to the news Levi had been shot. He said he believes Levi’s death could have been avoided.

“I don’t believe Rodney should be dead,” Ward said. “I believe those officers should be taught in de-escalating.”

The incident was investigated by Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, which submitted a report to New Brunswick prosecutors in December. It determined the officers on the scene believed Levi was using force against them. Levi had been wielding two knives, and officers shot him to protect themselves and others, the probe concluded.

Dr. Syed Ahmed, an emergency room physician, described for the inquest efforts made to save Levi’s life. He testified that paramedics reported no signs of life for 41 minutes, adding that advanced CPR was done for another 30 minutes before Levi was declared dead. He had been shot twice in the chest.

Coroner John Evans started the day recognizing it was the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and Indigenous elder Kenneth Francis said a prayer to mark the day. Levi’s family asked to have the inquest sit Thursday but not Friday, which is recognized as Treaty Day.

A coroner’s inquest does not assign blame but issues recommendations intended to help prevent a death under similar circumstances in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2021.

