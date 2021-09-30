National News
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

September 30, 2021 27 views
Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Elected Chief Stacey Laforme

TORONTO, Kan.- The chief of an Ontario First Nation says the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is about truth, loss and the strength of the people who survive.

Chief R. Stacey Laforme, of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, spoke at a Toronto ceremony to mark the day honouring Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.

He says the pain, hurt and grief of the losses at residential schools is strong.

But he says he is hopeful for the future because people understand that the lives lost were those of children of this country.

Premier Doug Ford attended the ceremony and says recent discoveries of remains at the sites of former residential schools underscores the need for Ontarians to learn about the lasting harms of the system.

Ford says the day is an opportunity to reflect, strengthen relationships with Indigenous Peoples, and play an active role in reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2021.

 

