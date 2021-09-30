OPP asking for information on robbery in Caledonia

Young person charged

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment are investigating a robbery on September 21, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. on Argyle Street south in Caledonia and asking for any witnesses to come forward.

OPP said the victim was walking down the sidewalk when they were approached by two individuals who demanded their cell phone. The suspects then fled on foot northbound on Argyle Street across the bridge.

A 14-year-old male youth from Caledonia has been charged with Robbery with a Weapon. The identity of the accused is not being released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police are still looking for the second suspect involved.

The suspects are described as: Suspect one – black male, approximately 15 – 17 years old, approximately 5’7″ tall, wearing a mask, red hoodie with the writing PONR on the back and wearing a hat.

Suspect two – black male, approximately 15 – 17 years old, taller than suspect number one, with a longer face, black hoodie and black pants.

OPP are continuing to investigate this incident and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

