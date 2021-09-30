National News
‘People are finally listening’: Survivors share stories 

September 30, 2021 10 views

By Chelsea Kemp

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Sharing stories of trauma, survival and courage, three Indigenous elders relayed stories on the impacts of residential schools in Canada  at the All Nations Sharing Circle on Wednesday.

It was a powerful  experience having the opportunity to speak about their experiences, said  Rolling River First Nation Member Thelma Amyotte-Noctor. She  appreciated having a safe space to talk about the institutions’ impact  on her family members.

“They didn’t feel safe enough to talk about  it and I think there was a lot of shame attached to it, but it was not  their doing,” she said.

Amyotte-Noctor spoke to her family’s  experiences at residential school and the lingering trauma the  institutions left spanning generations. While she did not attend a  residential school, she saw firsthand the impact they had on her parents  and siblings.

Hailing from Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet) Maata  Evaluardjuk-Palmer spoke to her experience at the Churchill Residential  School. Her father also attended a residential school.

As a  survivor, she grew up in a very restricted and claustrophobic  environment, where permission was always needed for even the most minor  of actions and activities.

“To come to this type of space to share  and to be part of, it’s very welcoming. I feel good to share here,”  Evaluardjuk-Palmer said.

The forced removal of children deeply  affected Indigenous families and communities, with the traumas spanning  out across generations, she said. Her dad was angry after his time at  residential school, and this emotion was only heightened after his  children were taken.

“They took his children. They never, ever  came back as the children that he had. Even though they came home, they  were different,” Evaluardjuk-Palmer said. “My dad was really, really  badly affected by the church taking his children. Because his two boys,  the oldest boys, he wanted to train them to be hunters like him. But he  couldn’t because they were taken.”

Her oldest sister was in  residential school from the time she was five until her graduation. From  five to 10 years of age, her sister was unable to ever visit home.  After that experience, her sister never felt comfortable coming home.

Her  sister rarely spoke of her experiences at residential school,  Evaluardjuk-Palmer said, so she feels compelled to share her stories.

Amyotte-Noctor  hopes those that attended the talk gained a better understanding of  what happened to children, families and communities when young people  were forced to attend residential schools and removed from their  communities. The trauma created by the institutions impacted countless  nation members, and many were left feeling disconnected from their  culture.

Now, there is an active push to reclaim the culture and traditions that were lost.

She  showcased the work taking place to reclaim knowledge that was lost or  hidden due to residential schools, citing how her grandchildren are  encouraged to dance in powwows and learning about the history of their  families.

“They’re small steps but the young people can take them,” Amyotte-Noctor said.

Evaluardjuk-Palmer  added it means a lot to see the younger generations understanding the  history of their people, and how the horrific legacy of residential  schools impacted their grandparents and parents.

“People are  listening now. They want to create an environment where people like us  can share. To make it comfortable for us,” Evaluardjuk-Palmer said.

These conversations were not always possible, she said.

In  1990, the head of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Phil Fontaine, made  national news speaking out about the abuse he experienced at residential  schools. He was one of the first people to openly speak about the  horrific sexual abuse he experienced at a residential school. It marked  the first time a national spotlight was shone on the schools. At the  time, he called for an official inquiry into residential school abuse.

The  Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada officially implemented  the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, the largest  class-action settlement in Canadian history, in 2007.

One of the  elements of the agreement was the establishment of the Truth and  Reconciliation Commission of Canada to facilitate reconciliation between  former students, their families, their communities and all Canadians.

The  commission released its final report with 94 calls to action in June  2015. Six years later, the majority of these calls have yet to be fully  implemented.

While progress is being made towards reconciliation,  it is a challenging subject because so many people have died since  Fontaine first spoke, Evaluardjuk-Palmer said.

The discussions  surrounding residential schools have only been fuelled by the discovery  of 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops residential school, and countless  more across the country since the original discovery in June.

“For  those of us who survived. People are finally listening,”  Evaluardjuk-Palmer said. “There’s evidence to show what they said was  true. People want to hear what we have to share.”

It is healing being able to share these stories, and marks the mending of wounds because the real truth has come out.

“We know that there were awful things that happened,” Evaluardjuk-Palmer said.

Sioux  Valley Dakota Nation residential school survivor Lorraine Pompana  attended three residential schools: Brandon, Portage la Prairie and  Dauphin.

The first school she attended was the most traumatic  because she was a little girl ripped away from her culture and thrust  into a new alien world. At the time, she did not speak English. Now she  no longer speaks Dakota.

“I lost my Dakota language, and to this  day I don’t speak it,” Pompana said. “I still understand many words, but  it’s difficult for me to do an entire sentence.”

She had many bad  experiences at the school, and survivors share these traumatic  experiences. Pompana said she will always feel the effects of these  encounters because she can never erase the memories from her mind.

She grows more optimistic each day now, because Indigenous people’s experiences are being heard and honoured across the country.

“We’re  getting more encouraged to find our voices,” Pompana said. “We’re all  coming together and we’re finding each other as support.”

It has  been encouraging to see the way the country rally around residential  survivors this year. She added she is proud of Brandon, a city she has  lived in since 1962, for ensuring space was made available to help in  healing and share stories to create awareness in the city.

These  events mark a step toward healing and understanding. She hopes these  activities lead to ideas and recommendations on how to move forward with  reconciliation.

“The big part is to continue with our healing journey,” Pompana said.

For  those affected by the recent discovery of unmarked graves at former  residential schools, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line  is available 24-7 at 1-866-925-4419.

 Chelsea Kemp  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the BRANDON SUN. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

