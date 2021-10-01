Six Nations Police find kayak along Grand River

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police said an abandoned blue kayak was found tangled in the bushes along the Grand River shoreline Sept., 23, 2021.

The kayak, complete with life jackets and paddle properly stowed aboard police said indicated the kayak floated away from a dock or another craft in the heavy wind and rain during recent stormy days and night. Police have recorded the HIN# and checked with surrounding police forces for any lost or stolen property that matched but no reports were on file.

If you or anyone you know may be missing a kayak please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 and be prepared to identify it with the HIN#.

