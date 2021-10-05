National News
Brantford Police seek public’s help in locating missing man

October 5, 2021 157 views

Mark Dolan

BRANTFORD-Mark Dolan told his family he was going camping and no one in his family has seen or heard from him on over a month.

“The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Mark’s well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, which may assist in locating him,” police said in a media release on October 5.

Brantford Police is asking the public to help locate the missing 51-year-old, who is described as an Indigenous man, approximately 5’8” tall with a slender build, blue eyes and black hair.

He was last seen on September 3 in Brantford wearing a white Nike T-shirt with a blue and gray plaid shirt and black pants.

Police say Dolan told family members he was going camping with equipment he “acquired,” before boarding a bus to the Perry Sound area.

Anyone who knows where Dolan may be is asked to contact the Detective Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050 ext. 2265. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477, or online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/.

