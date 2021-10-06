Labour shortage adding to waitlist for mental health counselling needs

By Victoria Gray Writer The community needs more mental health and addiction professionals, but a nationwide labour shortage is making recruitment difficult. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) plans to lobby the federal and provincial government for more funding for mental health and addiction services to raise wages and employee benefits in an attempt to gain more staff. The decision was made after Eve Kahama, the integrated drug strategy coordinator and her team gave a delegation on the strategy at the general council meeting on September 28. “Across the mental wellness continuum- absolutely we do not have enough people to deliver services to the community. Prior to pandemic if the majority of the community stood up and said, ‘I have mental health issues,’ we could not help them,” Crystal Burning, portfolio…



