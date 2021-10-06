Local News
Marking first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

October 6, 2021 27 views
Six Nations create a heart shaped memorial to residential school survivors and those who didn’t come home.

Six Nations marks Truth and Reconciliation Day with vigil By Victoria Gray Writer On Canada’s first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Six Nations speakers focused on the community, its resilience, strength and carving a path forward to reclaim Indigenous languages and culture, while remembering those who were lost and scarred. “Why we’re here today, is to honour our survivors, to honour our children who never made it home, but to also honour each and every single one of us here. You know, we have been through so much as a people and it’s so inspiring to see the perseverance and the resilience that we have as a people,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said. Six Nations held a vigil to commemorate the inaugural national day of reflection at Chiefswood Park…

