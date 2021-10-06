Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation heading to the polls

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation are gearing up for an election. Veronica McLeod, the community’s electoral officer gave notice of the biannual election on September 29. The election includes one position for chief and seven council seats are up for grabs. The current chief, Stacey Laforme has served the community for more than 20 years. He was first elected to council in 1999. Laforme does plan to run again, but he is considering ending his tenure due to “lateral violence” in the community. He posted on Facebook that if he does ever stop, it won’t be because of the work as chief, but because of people’s behaviour in the MCFN organization and the community. “When the day arrives when I decide I can no longer be your Giima…



