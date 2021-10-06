Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief after Tofino trip

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada’s first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public. Trudeau’s office said the prime minister spoke with the head of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation on Saturday and apologized for failing to accept invitations to mark Sept. 30 in the community where more than 200 unmarked graves were discovered at the site of a former residential school. While Trudeau was in the province that day, he chose instead to spend personal time with his family. The head of the The Native Women’s…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice