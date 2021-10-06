Local News
ticker

Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief after Tofino trip

October 6, 2021 29 views

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada’s first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public. Trudeau’s office said the prime minister spoke with the head of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation on Saturday and apologized for failing to accept invitations to mark Sept. 30 in the community where more than 200 unmarked graves were discovered at the site of a former residential school. While Trudeau was in the province that day, he chose instead to spend personal time with his family. The head of the The Native Women’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Public service employees in British Columbia must get vaccinated against COVID 19 

October 6, 2021 13

VICTORIA-Social workers, sheriffs and administrative assistants are among an estimated 30,000 government employees in British Columbia…

Read more
National News

Trudeau says Tofino trip on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a ‘mistake’

October 6, 2021 15

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he regrets the mistake of travelling to British Columbia to…

Read more