ATV driver charged in collision

October 7, 2021 155 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A 30 year-old Caledonia man  has been charged after Haldimand County emergency services were called to a single  All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision Saturday, June 19, 2021, at  7:25 p.m..

 Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics responded to the single motor vehicle collision at a 4th Line, Caledonia address.

OPP said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries while the passenger suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to a Hamilton area hospital for further treatment. OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene and assisted with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged the driver of the ATV, Brandon Hannah 30, of Caledonia, with Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm.

