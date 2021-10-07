ATV driver charged in collision

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A 30 year-old Caledonia man has been charged after Haldimand County emergency services were called to a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 7:25 p.m..

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics responded to the single motor vehicle collision at a 4th Line, Caledonia address.

OPP said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries while the passenger suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to a Hamilton area hospital for further treatment. OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene and assisted with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged the driver of the ATV, Brandon Hannah 30, of Caledonia, with Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm.

