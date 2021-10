ATV driver charged in collision

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A 30 year-old Caledonia man has been charged after Haldimand County emergency services were called to a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 7:25 p.m..

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics responded to the single motor vehicle collision at a 4th Line, Caledonia address.

OPP said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries while the passenger suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to a Hamilton area hospital for further treatment. OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene and assisted with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged the driver of the ATV, Brandon Hannah 30, of Caledonia, with Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page