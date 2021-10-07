CP NewsAlert: No response from PM to invitation an ‘insult’: First Nation 

KAMLOOPS, B.C.- The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “missed an opportunity” to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

A statement from the First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., says the lack of a response to two letters was “an added insult,” but it looks forward to welcoming Trudeau in the community later this month.

It says Trudeau’s presence would have shown the world his personal commitment to “enacting real change and rectifying the historical wrongs” of the residential school system, and to personally support grieving Indian Residential School survivors.

The statement says his attendance would have been an “acknowledgment” to all survivors, their families, and communities, adding that “a clear public gesture would have brought peace to many.”

On Wednesday, Trudeau said he regrets the mistake of travelling to B.C. to join his vacationing family on the day meant to honour survivors of the residential school system.

Add Your Voice