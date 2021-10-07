National News
Exhibit celebrates Indigenous female empowerment 

October 7, 2021 43 views

By Chelsea Kemp

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The latest exhibit at the Killarney Heritage Home for the Arts features the work of a Canupawakpa First Nation artist celebrating  female Indigenous empowerment and identity.

Multimedia artist  Jessie Jannuska’s exhibit, “Zhawenjigewin mazina’igan ndizhin-izha’amaas  (Love Letter to Myself),” features seven pieces and took about two  years to create.

“The show was inspired by me trying to love my  body, an Indigenous female body that is plus-size,” Jannuska said.  “It’s trying to gain body positivity looking at Indigenous female forms,  Indigenous sexuality and Indigenous feminisms.”

She described her  style as one based on realism that has been stylized with abstract  elements that typically incorporate mixed media.

Her latest  exhibit is rooted in moving away from the lateral violence caused by  colonization and the intergenerational trauma inflicted by residential  schools. She hopes to remove the shame created by these institutions  while challenging the male gaze when looking at female bodies.

To create the exhibit, Jannuska used herself as a subject, as well as two models, when working on different pieces.

“I  had to explore my own body in different forms of drawing and beading.  This was a stepping stone in gaining more of my own self-confidence, a  form of healing and appreciating my beauty in a mixed Dakota, Ojibway  and European female body,” Jannuska said.

“Once I felt more comfortable,  I asked a friend and an acquaintance to model for me. I knew one of the  models from my BFA and the other from beading. My two models are both  Anishinaabe of descent, with one being Two-Spirit/Indigiqueer. They both  are strong, Indigenous role models in their communities. Using models  allowed for me to explore and accurately portray a range of forms.”

She  encouraged those who visit the show to enter the Heritage Home of the  Arts with an open mind, free of judgment. She cautioned that the  exhibit features nude paintings.

Each piece for the show was  carefully constructed using a mix of different mediums, including  sections of beadwork that took hundreds of hours to complete. Jannuska  learned to bead with the Brandon University Beading Babes while  completing her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with honours.

While  attending BU, Jannuska completed her thesis, “Akiktonz’a S’ni,”  exploring residential school impacts by unpacking the inter-generational  effects experienced by her family and speaking with elders and  knowledge keepers in the community.

Her thesis inspired her to  work with mixed media because of the creative ways different mediums can  be combined. The combination of diverse mediums allowed her to explore  her visions to create her work.

“Akiktonz’a S’ni” utilized  beading, basket weaving, dreamcatcher techniques, hide and sinew to  speak to the history of trauma associated with residential schools, she  said, along with their intergenerational experiences of poverty,  addiction and the loss of “Aboriginal” culture.

Jannuska graduated from BU in 2018, and the exhibit marks her first large solo show since she completed her honours thesis.

Jannuska added that “Akiktonz’a S’ni” will also be on display in Killarney with her new show.

“I think it will be a good seeing where I came from and where I am now and how they connect,” Jannuska said.

She  hopes those who visit the show can relate to the issues and the  challenge of loving one’s body and being positive. Her aim is to bring  positivity to women and men so they can enjoy their bodies while  fostering increased respect for the Indigenous form.

Jannuska said her goal is to continue working in feminism by collaborating with more Indigenous models on projects.

“As  an artist, I hope my work educates the viewer about what Aboriginal  people have gone through. The use of the beading and my spirit colours  show my learning and healing with culture,” Jannuska said.

“Through  painting, drawing, beading, and installation, I am exploring my  families and some elders’ personal histories with residential schools  and how one can heal through exploring their Aboriginal culture. I am  trying to avoid putting anyone’s personal trauma on display. The use of  abstraction and realism lets me play with the idea of how to represent  Aboriginal spirituality.”

Jannuska’s exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at the Heritage Home for the Arts, located at 44 Water Ave. in Killarney.

  Chelsea Kemp is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the BRANDON SUN. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

