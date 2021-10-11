Six Nations man takes over Brantford’s former Arrowdale golf course site

The move would bring in $14 million in property taxes they said that could be used for affordable housing.

Bomberry said he plans to stay on the property . “We’re staying, we’re hunkering down for the winter time,” Bomberry said. On Sunday a tent was set up and food and water brought in. The protest has a large contingent of city residents who call themselves ‘the Friends of Arrowdale’ who have been protesting the sale and development since it began in 2020 collecting 7,000 signatures and even taking the city to court. They now support Six Nations taking over the land.

Bomberry said the land is Six Nations lands since it falls with six miles of the Grand River according to the Haldimand Proclamation. In October 1784, Sir Frederick Haldimand signed a decree granting a tract of land to the Six Nations, in compensation for their alliance with British forces during the American Revolution. Of the 950,000 granted in the treaty, 48,000 remain.

“My duty as an Onkwehonwe person is to go ahead and go forth in a peaceful way, and take back what is inherently ours,” Bomberry said.

Brantford police attended the protest on Saturday and have said a statement would be released Tuesday.

“We aren’t the enemy, we’re victims here. But we’re not going to be playing the victim card no more,” Bomberry says.

In a Facebook posting Bomberry says he’s thinking of setting up a business on the property and outlined possible uses for other buildings on the site. He plans to keep the space as a green area, and is currently allowing anyone who is interested to walk around the property.

Bomberry said it will remain peaceful and respectful at the site, but said his actions will be based on the treatment he receives.

“[The police] said if we have to forcibly remove you with an injunction, how are you going to greet us? I said the same way that you’re coming in,” Bomberry said.

Bomberry said in a Facebook posting Sunday he was the lone Six Nations person on the site Saturday said in his posting he was calling for more Six Nations people to come to the site.