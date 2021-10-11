National News
Six Nations man takes over Brantford’s former Arrowdale golf course site

October 11, 2021 384 views

BRANTFORD -Another Six Nations land reclamation  is underway but this time in Brantford.

The  protest began Saturday and continued on Thanksgivings.  An online video showed a man opening the lock on a gate leading into the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course site  and a truck driving through.  Trevor Bomberry, in an online video, announced he “just took over Arrowdale”. In the background is a shot of the open gate  and a large group of Brantford residents, members of the “Friends of Arrowdale,” Brantford protest group.

He said Brantford wants to “sell this land for $14 million, I don’t know how they can sell something that doesn’t belong to them in the first damn place.”

He said it was a case of “Six Nations taking back what is inherently ours.” Trevor Riley Bomberry drove his truck through  the gate Saturday and said “As of today, this is [Six Nations] land, this is under land claim. They can’t sell this. They never consulted anybody. They’re doing it backdoor.”

Trevor Bomberry stands in the gateway talking to supporters.

Brantford City Council voted in 2020 to sell most of the 32 acre property and turn the remaining 17 acres of reserved space into a public park.

