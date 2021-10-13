COVID-19 cases going up at Six Nations

By Victoria Gray

Writer

COVID-19 cases on the territory are creeping back up after a dip in cases last week.

Six Nations reported 10 active cases and 72 is self-isolation on October 8. Last week there were six active cases and 58 people in self-isolation, but that’s down from over 200 on September 28.

Five people tested positive for the virus this week, three who are non-vaccinated and two who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 675.

There are currently two community members in the hospital but, no new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of deaths at 13.

The number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has changed on the Six Nations COIVD-19 information site from 57 per cent of eligible community members over the age of 12 having one dose of the vaccine and 55 per cent having two doses to 51 per cent with one dose and 44 per cent with two doses.

The community indicator for infections spreading in the community has been reduced to Green Alert, which means indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community are low and are decreasing.

The number of cases on Six Nations per 100,000 people dropped to 31 this week. It’s down from 46.9 last week. Toronto has 29 cases per 100,000 people, while Brantford has 44, Haldimand-Norfolk has 18 and Hamilton has 52.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began a month ago. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan and is reporting 458 cases of the virus on Thanksgiving Monday and 390 on Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.

