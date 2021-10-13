Four Points of Action from Residential School Survivors

By Doug George-Kanentiio Akwesasne Mohawk On September 30 I gave a speech as to how Canada might actually realize the evasive truth and reconcilation with regards to the residential school victims. My words were spoken on Parliament Hill in Ottawa before a crowd of many thousands and a national audience, broadcast live across the country. It was part of the National Truth and Reconciliation Day, now set aside for reflection and to commemorate the thousands of Native children buried in unmarked graves at the former school sites from Nova Scotia to British Columbia. I began with acknowledging one of the last victims of the school I attended, the notorious Mohawk Institute, the mush hole, in Brantford, Ontario 100 km west of Toronto. That child was Joey Commanda, 13 years old…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice