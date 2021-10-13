Local News
ticker

Judge denies human rights groups right to speak at Skylar Williams appeal

October 13, 2021 152 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Skylar Williams and his lawyer, Barry Yellin will have to argue his case alone in the Ontario Court of Appeals. The Honourable Justice Steve Coroza denied three human rights groups from speaking at the appeal as intervenors in a decision reached on October 6. The groups, 1492 Windsor Law Coalition (WIC), Aboriginal Legal Services and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association had hoped to speak to give the court different perspectives pertaining to dealing with land claim issues and injunctions. “I do not think it can be seriously argued that all three proposed interveners have expertise with a distinct perspective of this case. The primary consideration on this motion is an assessment of the contribution that each proposed intervener can make to the issues raised by the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations community members launched a third Reclamation on Saturday taking over the controversial former Arrowdale Golf Course in Brantford. The former golf course now planned for a park and housing is on unceded Six Nations lands. (Photo by Victoria Gray)
Local News

Six Nations Reclamation 3 hits Brantford

October 13, 2021 167

Six Nations launches Reclamation 3 in Brantford By Victoria Gray Writer The occupation of the former…

Read more
Local News

Trimmed down Six Nations Elected Council runs deficit in 2020 audit despite travel drop, and fewer councillors

October 13, 2021 41

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 9 part-time councillors.…

Read more