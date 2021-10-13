Price enters player assistance program to focus on mental well-being

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Montreal Canadiens will kick off their 2021-22 regular season on Wednesday. But there will be one player noticeably absent from the Canadiens’ lineup as they square off against the host Toronto Maple Leafs in their National Hockey League season opener. It was announced this past Thursday that Carey Price, the team’s Indigenous star goaltender, has entered the player assistance program offered through the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association. Price, whose mother Lynda is the Chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in British Columbia, is expected to be in the program for at least 30 days. The player assistance program, which was created 25 years ago, helps players and their families with issues including mental health and substance abuse. There has been no…



