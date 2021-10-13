Ross Powless inducted posthumously into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

By Sam Laskaris Writer Gail Ayres understandably started to choke up while discussing her late father Ross Powless. Ayres, Powless’ daughter, spoke on behalf of her family as the legendary Six Nations lacrosse star was officially inducted into Canada’s Sport Hall of Fame via an online ceremony on Sunday. “Dad would most certainly bestow sincere congratulations to his fellow inductees and hall of famers and feel humbled with being included in the same calibre of talent,” Ayres said. “He used to jokingly say ‘the older we get, the better we was.’ Well dad, today’s it’s evident that Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame agree.” It was announced back in May of 2020 that Powless would be one of 11 new inductees who would enter the hall of fame. But because of…



