Six Nations Reclamation 3 hits Brantford

October 13, 2021 166 views
Six Nations community members launched a third Reclamation on Saturday taking over the controversial former Arrowdale Golf Course in Brantford. The former golf course now planned for a park and housing is on unceded Six Nations lands. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

Six Nations launches Reclamation 3 in Brantford By Victoria Gray Writer The occupation of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course continues with little interruption. Members of Six Nations, lead by Trevor Bomberry occupied the site on Stanley Street in Brantford, on Saturday and set up a semi-permanent camp while vowing to be there “as long as the grass grows green and as long as the sky is blue.” “For decades Brantford has been getting away with developments,” he said. “It’s documented. The tract is ours. The only thing that puzzles me is how Brantford, how the city, is finding these magic tricks to make this happen. How can they sell it? They don’t even own it.” Mayor of Brantford Kevin Davis has not reached out to Bomberry to talk and…

