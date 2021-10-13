Local News
Trimmed down Six Nations Elected Council runs deficit in 2020 audit despite travel drop, and fewer councillors

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 9 part-time councillors. Councillors are elected at large population of 27,000 with both on and off reserve voting in 2020. The 2020 – 2021 year is still a transition year after elections were held in 2021. The totals reflect four months of the 2020 election year for newly elected councillors. Totals – Elected Chief & Councillor honoraria for last year 2020 -2021 audit year was $458,087 compared to $643,443 in 2019-2020. Travel expenses were $89 for Elected Chief Mark Hill compared to $112,272 in 2019-2020. Travel honorarium-is no longer separate and may now be in the travel expenses. Life and Health insurance costs totaled $11,298 in 2020-2021 compared to $23,711 in $2019-2020. Chief and Band Council costs…

