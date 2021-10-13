Trimmed down Six Nations Elected Council runs deficit in 2020 audit despite travel drop, and fewer councillors

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 9 part-time councillors. Councillors are elected at large population of 27,000 with both on and off reserve voting in 2020. The 2020 – 2021 year is still a transition year after elections were held in 2021. The totals reflect four months of the 2020 election year for newly elected councillors. Totals – Elected Chief & Councillor honoraria for last year 2020 -2021 audit year was $458,087 compared to $643,443 in 2019-2020. Travel expenses were $89 for Elected Chief Mark Hill compared to $112,272 in 2019-2020. Travel honorarium-is no longer separate and may now be in the travel expenses. Life and Health insurance costs totaled $11,298 in 2020-2021 compared to $23,711 in $2019-2020. Chief and Band Council costs…



