Editorial
ticker

What price reconciliation?

October 13, 2021 32 views

By Lynda Powless, Editor Six Nations is in another land dispute. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that another land dispute has been launched since Six Nations has land rights spreading across southern Ontario. And there has been no resolution to any of the land issues despite generations of Six Nations people trying to resolve the matter with both the federal and provincial governments. In 2006 the matter came close. A negotiation table was setup potential land sites chosen and discussion on moving forward took place. That is until the Six Nations Band Council walked from the table and so did the feds. The feds excuse, they wanted both the band council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council at the table. The HCCC wanted the Feds and province there. The band council wanted a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations community members launched a third Reclamation on Saturday taking over the controversial former Arrowdale Golf Course in Brantford. The former golf course now planned for a park and housing is on unceded Six Nations lands. (Photo by Victoria Gray)
Local News

Six Nations Reclamation 3 hits Brantford

October 13, 2021 143

Six Nations launches Reclamation 3 in Brantford By Victoria Gray Writer The occupation of the former…

Read more
Local News

Judge denies human rights groups right to speak at Skylar Williams appeal

October 13, 2021 138

By Victoria Gray Writer Skylar Williams and his lawyer, Barry Yellin will have to argue his…

Read more