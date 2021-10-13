What price reconciliation?

By Lynda Powless, Editor Six Nations is in another land dispute. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that another land dispute has been launched since Six Nations has land rights spreading across southern Ontario. And there has been no resolution to any of the land issues despite generations of Six Nations people trying to resolve the matter with both the federal and provincial governments. In 2006 the matter came close. A negotiation table was setup potential land sites chosen and discussion on moving forward took place. That is until the Six Nations Band Council walked from the table and so did the feds. The feds excuse, they wanted both the band council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council at the table. The HCCC wanted the Feds and province there. The band council wanted a…



