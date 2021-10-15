N.B. government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous land acknowledgments 

FREDERICTON- Government employees in New Brunswick have been ordered to stop making territorial or title acknowledgments in reference to First Nations lands.

In a memo issued Thursday to all government employees, Justice Minister Hugh Flemming says the province is involved in a number of legal actions and land claims initiated by First Nations, and as a result employees may not make territorial or title acknowledgments.

The memo says that includes making such acknowledgments at meetings and events, in documents and in email signatures.

The six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in the province issued a statement this morning to say they are deeply disappointed by the new policy.

They say their unceded Aboriginal title in New Brunswick is a historical fact that the government needs to accept.

Green Party Leader David Coon is calling on the minister to withdraw the policy and says he’ll provide a full land acknowledgment when he speaks in the legislature next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.

