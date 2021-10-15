National News
‘Pulling Together’ offers foundational Indigenous studies for Westman 

October 15, 2021 36 views

By Chelsea Kemp

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Brandon University, Assiniboine Community College and Campus Manitoba have collaborated with Indigenous elders, knowledge keepers, community  members and organizations to create a new open-learning tool that can be  accessed by the entire Westman community.

The new resource  “Pulling Together: Manitoba Foundations Guide (Brandon Edition)” serves  as a starting point for those who want to learn more about Indigenous  peoples in the prairie region of Canada and better understand the  nation’s colonial legacy, said Carley McDougall, Campus Manitoba special  projects co-ordinator.

“We all came together with this open heart  and desire to create a Manitoba-based resource that could accurately  reflect the history,” she said.

While it was first geared toward  academic post-secondary use, the book evolved to become a source that  can be used broadly in the community.

McDougall described “Pulling  Together” as a self-reflective learning tool designed to be a starting  place for readers to learn and grow through engagement, continuing  conversations and taking actions toward reconciliation.

“This is something that is going to continue to be built upon,” McDougall said.

“Pulling Together” is free to use, adapt and access.

“It’s  something that you can continue to add to and contribute to. Whilst we  wanted to come at this in a good way, we were also aware there are so  many different nations,” McDougall said.

The ultimate goal is the  group will one day connect with other institutions and organizations  across Manitoba so “Pulling Together” can continue to grow and expand  the knowledge base offered.

“Pulling Together” came about under  serendipitous circumstances, Campus Manitoba was looking at ways to  engage and support Indigenous community members, when a staff member  came across a creation by the BC Campus Indigenization series, McDougall  said.

The series was tailored toward British Columbia, she said,  but they thought it would be a great jumping-off point to create a  similar resource for people in Manitoba.

At the same time, BU and  ACC were looking for a post-secondary resource that could be used to  teach faculty, staff and students more about the history of Indigenous  peoples.

The organizations came together in the fall of 2020 and created “Pulling Together” with an approach centred on decolonization.

McDougall  said it was a slow and respectful process writing the book. A major  focus was building relationships with the community, elders and  organizations providing the information needed for its creation.

“Pulling  Together” includes a glossary of terms to help ensure everyone can  understand terms used in the book. As a whole it is broken into three  sections discussing First Nations, Metis and Inuit in the Brandon  region.

The first section serves as an introduction to Indigenous  peoples, the second section is centred on colonization, and the third  section explores the process of decolonization.

“For me, the  decolonized approach is just taking the lead of the folks in the group _  we really had to respect the input and the time of the folks who were  contributing to this,” McDougall said.

“It was really just recognizing  the time and space that people needed to have to be able to  appropriately contribute to this.”

She added this process also included following the lead of Indigenous collaborators.

Manitoba  Campus worked with the Louis Riel Institute, Manitoba Inuit  Association, Manitoba Metis Federation and the Brandon Friendship Centre  to bring the current edition of the book to life, and the front and  back cover was created by Indigenous artist Emery Knight.

“We all  need to pull the load together. The time has come to recognize  differences, acknowledge them and accept that we are stronger together.  We are a blend. We have heard it so many ways.

Think of the blades of  sweetgrass braided together and how strong it becomes,” said MMF  vice-president Leah LaPlante in a press release.

“We want to share  our stories and get everyone thinking about how we live, how we  interact and how we could strengthen our communities if we are all  pulling the load. We can do better.”

Chelsea Kemp is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  BRANDON SUN. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

The resource is available at Pressbooks.OpenedMB.ca/pullingtogethermanitoba.

