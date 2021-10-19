Five kittens abandoned in Hagersville dumpster rescued

HAGERSVILLE, ONT – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating an incident of cruelty to animals after five kittens were rescued after being abandoned in a metal scrap bin located next to a local business in Hagersville.

OPP said the a pedestrian walking on John Street in Hagersville October 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., heard the sound of kittens crying. This Good Samaritan was able to rescue two kittens from a bucket of water and three kittens from inside the bin. One kitten was found deceased in the bucket of water.

The kittens have since been relocated to a rescue organization.OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles or have any information to assist with the investigation to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

