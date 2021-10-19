Mohawk man may lead .26 billion dollar Canadian cannabis company

By Lynda Powless

Editor

A Wahta Mohawk man could soon be at the helm of a .26 billion dollar Canadian cannabis company after an investor sent a letter to the board of directors demanding the resignation of Hexo Corp’s chief executive officer, Sebastien St-Louis from the company St-Lous founded almost a decade ago.

The letter cites poor stewarding of the company’s finances and was authored by Adam Arviv, an investor who has acted as an advisor to the family behind Redecan Pharm, the Ontario based pot producer Hexo acquired in May .

Arviv’s recommendations for a new CEO included not only Hexo Corp’s Chief financial Officer Trent MacDonald but former Redecan co-owner Pete Montour, the son of Jerry Montour one of the founders of Grand River Enterprises, the largest Indigeous owned tobacco company in the world.

Redecan was a family-owned and operated Canadian cannabis company founded by Pete Montour, his brother Will Montour and Richard Redekop and was bought out by Hexo in May for $935 million in a cash-and-stock deal that also saw Pete Montour and Will Montour take seats on the board. The Montour brothers are the sons of Jerry Montour who with his father Peter Montour were the driving force behind the founding of Grand River Enterprises at Six Nations of the Grand River.

Ariviv sent a letter to Hexo’s board Sept., 26th saying St-Louis over-leveraged Hexo to finance deals to acquire “distressed” cannabis operators, Zenabis Global Inc., and 48North Cannabis Corp. The letter also blamed St-Louis for “recent dilutive financings, the CEO’s misalignment with shareholders, and a lack of basic business skills to lead.” The letter to St-Louis obtained by BNN Bloomberg, reads “You continuously make negligent decisions and deliver poor financial performance.”

Arviv and the Redecan ownership group cumulatively own about 70 million of Hexo’s shares, making them one of the company’s largest shareholders.

The letter went on to say “The company has not implemented appropriate operational or financial strategies and its performance has lagged peers and market averages. The executive and board compensation has not focused on the right metrics, the right time frames, or the right targets. The company, under your leadership, has not acted in the best interest of its shareholders.”

Hexo’s board met last week, after receiving the letter, and unanimously voted to dismiss St-Louis from his CEO duties BNN Bloomberg says according to a person famliar with the matter.”

The company rallied Monday to say St-Louis’ immediate departure was part of a strategic reorganization of Hexo. The Ottawa-based company did not name a successor. Donald Courtney, Hexo’s chief operating officer will also leave the company, according to the release. “On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Sebastien for his tremendous impact on the Canadian cannabis industry. Through his years of dedication, he has helped build HEXO into a market leader in Canada,” said Dr. Michael Munzar, Chair of the Board. “The Board has established a Special Committee for Succession to identify a new CEO with the experience to defend HEXO’s position as a market leader in Canada and secure our place as a top-three global cannabis company.”

The move comes after Hexo’s shares fell by about 47 per cent over in the past year, and about 11 per cent since the letter was submitted to the company’s board.

A Hexo spokesperson told BNN Bloomberg in an email that the company regularly engages in constructive dialogue with shareholders.

“Notwithstanding Mr Arviv’s letter, this was the right time to make this change,” the spokesperson said. “The departure of Sebastien marks the next stage of the company’s strategic evolution. Given Hexo’s recent acquisitions, there is a real opportunity for a new leader to leverage Hexo’s market-leading position to drive growth and profitability.”

In a statement St-Louis said “Without question, Hexo’s future is bright – I am so proud of the team we established, the brands we launched, and the loyalty our customers have shown us. As a significant shareholder I look forward to the company’s next exciting stage of growth.”

St-Louis founded Hexo along with Adam Miron in 2013 with a $35,000 line of credit at a time when the government had just begun awarding cultivation licences for medical marijuana operators.

Since then, Hexo has become as one of Canada’s biggest cannabis companies. The company was one of the first to strike a partnership deal with a major brewer – Molson Coors Beverage Co. – creating a line-up of cannabis-infused beverages, while it acquired producers like Newstrike Brands Inc., Zenabis, 48North, and Redecan to boost its market share in the hyper-competitive Canadian market.

The company currently holds roughly a 13 per cent share of the Canadian market, good enough for the second-biggest producer behind Tilray Inc. which has about 14 per cent, according to a recent report from BMO Capital Markets.

St-Louis’ decision to seek a US$145 million underwritten public offering in August days before the Redecan deal was scheduled to close led to a 28-per-cent one-day decline in Hexo’s stock. At the time, St-Louis told BNN Bloomberg the financing was made to help the company explore a venture in the U.S. market for further growth.

However, Arviv told the board in the letter that the August financing was “further evidence of [St-Louis’] lack of qualified capital market stewardship.”

Canaccord Genuity Analyst Matt Bottomley said in a report to clients Monday that the additional announcement of Hexo’s COO departing could also be a “potential red flag” ahead of the company’s quarterly results later this month.

Bottomley added that Hexo’s sales in its home market of Quebec have declined in recent quarters, and the company has faced production headwinds and some inventory issues with some branded products. The company reported a wider-than-expected $20.7 million net loss on $22.6 million in sales for the three-months ended April 30.

Canada’s legal cannabis industry has seen a revolving door of senior executives. Most major players have shook up their senior ranks in recent years as the industry struggled against a litany of headwinds, from oversupply to a persistent black market. -With BNN Files-

Add Your Voice