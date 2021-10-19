National chief wants United Nations intervention at Tk’emlups

By Michael Potestio

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Assembly of First Nations Kukpi7 (Chief) RoseAnne Archibald said she wants all the children identified from unmarked graves at Tk’emlups to be named and either physically or ceremonially returned to their home communities.

Archibald also called for an international special rapporteur appointed through the United Nations to impartially and properly investigate the unmarked site.

The Tk’emlups band has not yet excavated the site of the 200 probable graves near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School which it discovered via a ground-penetrating radar survey back in May, but has conducted what it described as “non-invasive” work to date.

“And these little ones here in Secwepemc territory are not the only ones,” Archibald said during the Oct. 18 visit to Tk’emlups by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Archibald was alluding to other residential school sites in B.C. and Saskatchewan, where signs of unmarked graves were detected with GPR surveys over the summer that followed the findings at Tk’emlups.

Archibald said she will continue to call for accountability over discovery of graves, arguing “someone must be charged for the deaths of our children.”

“There must be an examination to determine if some of our children were murdered,” Archibald said. “Canada must be held accountable for their genocidal laws and policies. Canada must not be allowed to investigate itself.”

Trudeau, who sat nearby as Archibald spoke, did not address her comment regarding the United Nations, nor were there any questions from reporters regarding it during the time allotted to media in attendance before the prime minister departed.

Michael Potestio is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the KAMLOOPS THIS WEEK . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

