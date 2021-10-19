Sports
ticker

North Shore lacrosse coach calls for more education after ‘players called Chiefs’

October 19, 2021 85 views

By Elisia Seeber  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The coach of the North Shore Eagles Under 15s lacrosse team has spoken out about a racist incident he says took place at a game in Richmond earlier this month, hoping that raising awareness will encourage healing. Tewanee Joseph, a Squamish Nation member of Maori descent, said he was left “angry” and “astonished” on Oct. 5 to learn that his wife, Rae-Ann, had overheard a parent in the crowd of a game between the Eagles and Richmond/Vancouver at Minoru Oval refer to their players as “Chiefs.” Joseph, who was coaching at the time, said Rae-Ann was sitting two or three metres away from a group drinking beer when she heard someone make the reference, just before the game started. “The individual that said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trudeau said government has turned over all residential school records

October 19, 2021 90

By Michael Potestio  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government has already turned over all records…

Read more
National News

Ontario coroner reviews cases of unidentified human remains for links to rez schools 

October 19, 2021 110

TORONTO-Ontario’s chief coroner says his office is embarking on a review of unidentified human remains found…

Read more