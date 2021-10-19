North Shore lacrosse coach calls for more education after ‘players called Chiefs’

By Elisia Seeber Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The coach of the North Shore Eagles Under 15s lacrosse team has spoken out about a racist incident he says took place at a game in Richmond earlier this month, hoping that raising awareness will encourage healing. Tewanee Joseph, a Squamish Nation member of Maori descent, said he was left “angry” and “astonished” on Oct. 5 to learn that his wife, Rae-Ann, had overheard a parent in the crowd of a game between the Eagles and Richmond/Vancouver at Minoru Oval refer to their players as “Chiefs.” Joseph, who was coaching at the time, said Rae-Ann was sitting two or three metres away from a group drinking beer when she heard someone make the reference, just before the game started. “The individual that said…
