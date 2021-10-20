Child unmarked grave found on historical Mohawk Institute Grounds Survivors’ Secretariat re-opens 2020 case of child burial found

By Victoria Gray Writer The body of an adolescent was uncovered on the historical property of the Mohawk Institute Residential School. Dr. Beverly Jacobs, Indigenous Human Rights Monitor with the Survivors’ Secretariat said the unmarked grave was discovered near Glenwood Drive in Brantford, by workers digging to install a telephone line in August 2020. At the time, Kimberly Murray, Executive Oversight Lead from the secretariat said the “Coroner’s office and the police service deemed the remain of no forensic value.” The Coroner’s office told Turtle Island News in 2020 that Six Nations, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the Haudenosaunee Development Institute were all informed of the discovery. “The report that came in said the age of the person buried. The other thing is, no one associated it…



