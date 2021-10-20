National News
Land acknowledgment by Habs may be a mistake: Quebec Indigenous affairs minister

October 20, 2021 48 views

MONTREAL- Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere says a Montreal Canadiens’ land acknowledgment that refers to unceded territory of the Mohawk Nation may be a mistake.

The statement, which since Saturday has been read before the NHL team’s home games, acknowledges the Kanien’keha:ka, or Mohawks, for their hospitality on what it refers to as “traditional and unceded territory.”

Lafreniere told reporters that while it’s important to recognize that First Nations were here before others, the statement may be inaccurate because it enters into an area that is the subject of debate between historians.

He says it’s unclear who were the first people in what is now Montreal.

On Tuesday, Opposition Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade praised the team’s decision to introduce a land acknowledgment, saying it sends an important message.

However, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said it’s a mistake to state that Montreal is unceded Mohawk territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.

 

