Northern Sask. First Nations returning home after fleeing wildfires 

By Nick Pearce

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Hundreds of people from First Nations in northern Saskatchewan are ending a wildfire evacuation that’s been ongoing for most of October.

Almost 600 band members are expected to return to Shoal Lake Cree Nation by Wednesday, while roughly 800 made their way back to Red Earth Cree Nation on Sunday and Monday, community leaders said.

“We find it a great relief to finally have our people go home,” said Chief Marcel Head of Shoal Lake Cree Nation.

Many happy to return, but others are asking about supports after spending weeks away, he said.

His band aims to work with residents to manage any persisting wildfire smoke by using air purifiers and doing maintenance work like replacing windows, Head said.

However, many will find food that has spoiled and homes in need of cleaning from the effects of wildfire smoke, said Chief Fabian Head of Red Earth Cree Nation.

Food security is also a concern because community members lost valuable time harvesting traditional foods during moose and duck season, he added.

The Bell fire, which is north of Hudson Bay, is still burning near the communities, but the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency lists the fire as contained at roughly 90,000 hectares.

It has been active since July in a fire season that saw 624 blazes, more than double the five-year average.

The leadership of the First Nations, which were also forced to flee in July, say the most recent evacuations were preventable.

Head said he’s working with the Prince Albert Grand Council to establish more emergency facilities and resources on First Nations as a response to those concerns.

“In terms of self-determination and self-government, it’s time to start doing these things ourselves instead of waiting on somebody to provide that service.”

Nick Pearce is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the STARPHOENIX. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

