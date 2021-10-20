Psst. don’t tell…but

Editorial
October 20, 2021

Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) controversial cannabis commission has raised another eyebrow. The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) announced it has approved its first cannabis production permit… to someone. It hasn’t said who got the permit, what the extent of the production is, where it is located, who owns it, of what the potential for local employment and the local economy. Normally anyone announcing a new business usually brags about it but hiding information, refusing to answer questions and keeping secrets has been the hallmark of the public commission almost since its inception. A commission besieged by infighting with commissioners dropping like flies at one point leaving only the “Chief” commissioner on board. And how can we forget the massive protest held a few months ago when the SNCC “public”…

