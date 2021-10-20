Six Nations COVID-19 cases are on the rise this week

By Victoria Gray

Writer

There are currently 14 active cases in the community and three people in the hospital.

15 new cases have been reported since Oct. 15 and two were resolved. Six of those cases occurred in people who are fully vaccinated and nine who were non-vaccinated.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total number of community members who have died at 13.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 689.

There are 73 people in self-isolation experiencing symptoms or have come in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19.

Last week the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 changed on the Six Nations COIVD-19 information site from 57 per cent of eligible community members over the age of 12 having one dose of the vaccine and 55 per cent having two doses to 51 per cent with one dose and 44 per cent with two doses.

Katie Montour Six Nations Elected Council’s communications assistant said the change was caused by duplicate information from health units.

“The data was reviewed by Health Services and it was found that there were some duplicates. Once the duplicates were removed, the vaccine coverage estimates percentages decreased, hence the change in numbers,” she said.

The community indicator for infections spreading in the community has increased Green Alert to Red Alert, which means indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community have increased and there is community transmission.

The number of cases on Six Nations per 100,000 people increased to 109 .4 this week from 31 last week. Toronto has 26 cases per 100,000 people, while Brantford has 28, which is down from 44, Haldimand-Norfolk has 14 and Hamilton has 38, down from 52.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began a month ago. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan and is reporting 373 cases of the virus and two deaths were reported.

Hamilton logged 63 new cases brining their active number of cases to 181. They’ve experienced one more fatalities and the number of deaths remains 417.

Hamilton Health Sciences has 21 people with COVID-19 in the hospital and six in the ICU. This brings their overall capacity to 105 per cent and the ICU capacity to 83 per cent.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare has 12 patients with COVID-19 and five in the ICU. The hospitals overall capacity is 94 per cent and the ICU capacity of at 78 per cent.

Haldimand-Norfolk is reporting 19 active cases and no new deaths bringing their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,985 and 48 deaths.

Brant County Health Unit reported 4 new cases bringing the number of active cases to 20. No one is in the hospital and there are no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic Brantford Brant has logged 3,951 cases and 29 deaths.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

