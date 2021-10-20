Local News
ticker

Supreme Court orders new trial in shooting death of Jon Styres

October 20, 2021 1 view
Jon Styres and his partner Lyndsey Hill

By Victoria Gray Writer Jonathan Styres’ family may see justice served. On October 14 the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision to re-try Peter Khill for second-degree murder after the shooting death in February 2016 of Six Nations man Jonathan Styres. Styres partner Lyndsey Hill said it was a bittersweet moment for her and their two children in a statement from Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC). “I am grateful that the decision to order a new trial was upheld by the Supreme Court. A new trial for Jon’s killer means new hope that Jon will get the justice he deserves. This news is bittersweet though. The last five-and-a-half years have been an extremely difficult, emotional rollercoaster for my children and I. We think of Jon…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Elected Council moving to reduce energy use

October 20, 2021 20

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council is working toward using less energy, more efficiently.…

Read more
Local News

Former Six Nations Elected Chief receives honorary doctorate

October 20, 2021 26

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations former elected Chief Ava Hill has received an honorary doctorate…

Read more