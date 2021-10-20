Supreme Court orders new trial in shooting death of Jon Styres

By Victoria Gray Writer Jonathan Styres’ family may see justice served. On October 14 the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision to re-try Peter Khill for second-degree murder after the shooting death in February 2016 of Six Nations man Jonathan Styres. Styres partner Lyndsey Hill said it was a bittersweet moment for her and their two children in a statement from Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC). “I am grateful that the decision to order a new trial was upheld by the Supreme Court. A new trial for Jon’s killer means new hope that Jon will get the justice he deserves. This news is bittersweet though. The last five-and-a-half years have been an extremely difficult, emotional rollercoaster for my children and I. We think of Jon…



