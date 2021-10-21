Six Nations loses another community member to COVID-19

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-Another Six Nations’ community member has passed away due to COVID-19.

Six Nations Elected Council sent a COVID-19 update on October 21 that show the death toll has increased to 14. The last COVID-19 death the community experienced was September 17.

Two other community members are currently in the hospital.

The number of active cases in the community has risen from 14 to 18 since Tuesday; 17 of those were reported in the last seven days.

There are also 198 people in self-isolation experiencing symptoms of who have come in contact with a confirmed case of the virus. That’s up from 73 two days ago.

It brings the COVID-19 cases up to 692 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Six Nations Elected Council did not respond to requests for comment.

The community indicator for infections spreading in the community has increased from Green Alert to Red Alert, which means indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community have increased and there is community transmission.

The number of cases on Six Nations per 100,000 people increased to 109 .4 this week from 31 last week. Toronto has 26 cases per 100,000 people, while Brantford has 28, which is down from 44, Haldimand-Norfolk has 14 and Hamilton has 38, down from 52.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began a month ago. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan and is reporting 413 cases of the virus and four deaths were reported.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

Add Your Voice