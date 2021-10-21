Six Nations’s IL Thomas elementary school to remain closed, one person tests positive for COVID-19

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at I.L. Thomas Elementary School Odadrihonyanita.

“There is one confirmed active case of COVID-19 at I.L. Thomas Elementary School in Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation as reported by Ohsweken Public Health. ISC will not comment on specific cases in order to protect the privacy of individuals,” Megan MacLean, media relations for ISC said.

The school closed on October 16 and will remain closed until October 25 “in the interest of safety while the initial investigation is completed.”

The school posted a message for families on its Facebook page that said Ohsweken Public Health is in the process of completing contact tracing.

“Ohsweken Public Health initiated the case and contact investigation yesterday (Oct. 16). This investigation is ongoing. At this point, from the information available thus far, public health believes this is a low risk exposure for students,” the post said.

Students have continued remote learning throughout the closure.

Although it was rumoured that a teacher at the school had tested positive ISC says all federal staff must be fully vaccinated and must submit their proof of vaccination by October 29.

“Under the Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination for the Core Public Administration, federal public servants in the Core Public Administration (organizations listed under Schedule I and Schedule IV of the Financial Administration Act), including members and reservists of the RCMP and teachers, must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement for employees to be vaccinated applies whether they are teleworking, working remotely or working on-site (full time or part-time),” MacLean said.

Although it is still possible to contract the virus when fully vaccinated. The Six Nations COVID-19 website case log shows that two fully vaccinated people tested positive on Saturday.

All other federal schools remain open and ISC said they “take all reasonable measures to protect students, staff, and families.”

Some of those measures include wearing masks, plexiglass enclosed desks that are socially distanced and additional cleaning staff to clean high touch surfaces.

If you or your family members, including children, develop symptoms of COVID-19, even mild ones, contact Ohsweken Public Health at 519-445-2672.

Parents must fill out a wellness agreement before their child attends the school. They are also asked to give their child a COVID-19 assessment every morning before school. Staff will also complete an assessment every day.

Children will continue to use the busses, they will sit in family groups six feet apart from other children.

At the school they will focus on land based learning and outdoor learning with physical distancing. Children will be required to wear masks outside if unable to physical distance.

There will be no sports or assemblies; no field trips or shared spaces. Only essential staff will be allowed in the building and there will be a focus on hand washing, procedures and guidelines.

“The guidelines and procedures in the Re-Opening of Schools Plan are proving worthwhile. Public Health custodians continue to complete their disinfection of our school each day and every night,” I.L Thomas’ Facebook post said.

To book a test at the Six Nations Assessment Centre visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/ or call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

To book a vaccination visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

To learn more about ISC’c reopening plan visit www.sixnationseducation.ca or call 519-445-0433.

