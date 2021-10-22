Brantford man charged with Attempted Murder after a serious assault

BRANTFORD,ONT- The Brantford Police Service is asking for witness to a serious assault in the area of Richmond Street and Brant Avenue to come forward after a city man suffered life threatening injuries in an altercation Thursday, Oct., 21, 2021.

Police have charged a 32-year-old city man with an attempted murder charge in connection with the assault.

Brantford Police Service are asking for any witnesses to the assault to contact detectives with any information or video they may have.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21,, 2021, the Brantford Police Service patrol section responded to an assault in the area of Richmond Street and Brant Avenue where upon arrival police encountered a male suspect assaulting a male victim.

Police said the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center with life threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

A male suspect was taken into custody by officers at the scene of the assault.

Due to the severity of the injuries, members of the Brantford Police Services Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

The accused, Barry Foster Kelly, 32, of Brantford (No Fixed Address) is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (knife). The accused was held pending bail.

The accused and the victim were known to one another. Police are not looking for any other suspects. There is no threat to public safety.

Detectives are asking for anyone may have been in the area at the time of the incident and who observed an altercation, or who live in the area and have video surveillance available to contact Detective Justin Torek at 519-756-0113 ext. 2272. Additionally, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

