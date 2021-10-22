National News
ticker

Memorial to residential school victims removed from Parliament Hill 

October 22, 2021 1 view

OTTAWA- A Parliament Hill memorial for Indigenous children who never returned from residential schools has been dismantled.

The memorial, pairs of children’s shoes, stuffed toys, messages and other items, sprang up spontaneously around the Centennial Flame last spring after the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of children in unmarked graves at several former residential school sites.

A spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada says removal of the items was done Friday after consulting with national Indigenous groups and the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and Cowessess First Nations, where ground-penetrating radar revealed hundreds of unmarked graves.

Megan MacLean says they advised that the removal of the memorial should be directed by the Algonquin Anishinabeg First Nation on whose traditional territory Parliament Hill sits.

Under guidance from that First Nation, MacLean says sacred items will be entrusted to Algonquin Anishinabeg elders.

Other items, depending on their state of degradation, will be donated, kept for educational purposes, recycled or disposed of in accordance with City of Ottawa guidelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford man charged with Attempted Murder after a serious assault

October 22, 2021 79

BRANTFORD,ONT- The Brantford Police Service  is asking for witness to a serious assault in the area…

Read more
National News

Nuu chah nulth Tribal Council seeks safety upgrade for B.C. harbour after crashes

October 22, 2021 32

PORT ALBERNI, B.C.-The council that advocates for 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island is demanding Transport Canada…

Read more

Leave a Reply