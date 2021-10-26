Marc Miller takes over as Crown Indigenous relations Minister

New Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has moved Marc Miller, former minister of Indigenous Services to take over the Crown-Indigenous relations ministry. Former Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett has been shuffled to a new ministry of mental health and additions and is associate minister of health.

Patty Hajdu is the new minister of indigenous services with the dual portfolion of minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

A full list of who is where in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet was revealed on Tuesday, with old faces in familiar places, and new faces in new places.

Here is a breakdown of who has what ministerial position:

Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance

Omar Alghabra, minister of transport

Anita Anand, minister of national defence

Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health

Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of agriculture and agri-food

Bill Blair, president of the Queen’s Privy Council and minister of emergency preparedness

Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and associate minister of finance

Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and commerce

Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of health

Mona Fortier, president of the treasury board

Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development

Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change

Patty Hajdu, minister of indigenous services and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Mark Holland, government House leader

Ahmed Hussen, minister of housing and diversity and inclusion

Gudie Hutchings, minister of rural economic development

Marci Ien, minister for women, gender equality and youth

Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Melanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs

Kamal Khera, minister of seniors

David Lametti, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada

Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities

Diane Lebouthillier, minister of national revenue

Lawrence MacAulay, minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence

Marco Mendicino, minister of public safety

Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

Joyce Murray, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Mary Ng, minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development

Seamus O’Regan, minister of labour

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister of official languages and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Carla Qualtrough, minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion

Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Canadian heritage

Harjit Sajjan, minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Pascale St-Onge, minister of sport and minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Filomena Tassi, minister of public services and procurement

Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.

Add Your Voice