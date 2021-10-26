Six charged after Brant OPP recover $190,000 in stolen property

BRANT COUNTY, ON – A major stolen property investigation by a combined Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) that spanned four months has seen four arrested and $190,000 in stolen property including vehices, trailers and tools recovered.

The OPP and CSCU investigation began in July 2021 with a stolen property investigation at a residential address in Brant County.

Through August and September, Brant County OPP Crime Unit and CSCU members from Brant, Oxford, Elgin, Norfolk and Middlesex executed a total of three search warrants on properties located in Brant County and Norfolk County.

As a result of this 2 month property investigation by Brant County OPP CSCU a combined total of approximately $190,000.00 in confirmed stolen property including several motor vehicles, trailers and tools has been recovered.

Charged are:

Michael Shawn Porter, 24, from Brant County has been charged with:

Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (5 counts) and

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Shannon Elizabeth Wynne, 30, from Brant County has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition,

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm,

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (3 counts),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (16 counts) and

Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (2 counts).

Tyler Jordan Edward Waldschmidt, 35, from Brant County has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition,

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (4 counts),

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm,

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (8 counts),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (17 counts) and

Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (2 counts).

Danielle Jeanette-Lyn Davis, 42, from Brant County has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition,

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm,

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon,

Fraudulent Concealment,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (17 counts),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (23 counts) and

Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (5 counts).

Edlyn Rianne Lucretia Miller, 29, from Hamilton has been charged with:

Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (5 counts) and

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Kent Edward Bartlett, 50, from Haldimand County has been charged with:

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (2 counts),

Fail to Comply with Probation Order,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (9 counts),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (6 counts),

Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (3 counts) and

Fraudulent Concealment.

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

If you have information regarding any crime activity in the area, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at https://crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

