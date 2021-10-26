National News
Six charged after Brant OPP recover $190,000 in stolen property

October 26, 2021 980 views

BRANT COUNTY, ON –  A major stolen property investigation by a combined Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP),  and Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU)   that spanned four months has seen four arrested and $190,000 in stolen property including vehices, trailers and tools recovered.

The OPP and CSCU  investigation began in  July 2021 with a stolen property investigation at a residential address in Brant County.

Some of items recovered (OPP Photo)

Through August and September, Brant County OPP Crime Unit and CSCU members from Brant, Oxford, Elgin, Norfolk and Middlesex executed a total of three search warrants on properties located in Brant County and Norfolk County.

As a result of this 2 month property investigation by Brant County OPP CSCU a combined total of approximately $190,000.00 in confirmed stolen property including several motor vehicles, trailers and tools has been recovered.

 

 

Charged are:

Michael Shawn Porter, 24, from Brant County has been charged with:

  • Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle,
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (5 counts) and
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Shannon Elizabeth Wynne, 30, from Brant County has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition,
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm,
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon,
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (3 counts),
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (16 counts) and
  • Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (2 counts).

Tyler Jordan Edward Waldschmidt, 35, from Brant County has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition,
  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (4 counts),
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm,
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon,
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (8 counts),
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (17 counts) and
  • Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (2 counts).

Danielle Jeanette-Lyn Davis, 42, from Brant County has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine,
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition,
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm,
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon,
  • Fraudulent Concealment,
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (17 counts),
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (23 counts) and
  • Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (5 counts).

Edlyn Rianne Lucretia Miller, 29, from Hamilton has been charged with:

  • Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle,
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (5 counts) and
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Kent Edward Bartlett, 50, from Haldimand County has been charged with:

  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (2 counts),
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order,
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (9 counts),
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (6 counts),
  • Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (3 counts) and
  • Fraudulent Concealment.

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

If you have information regarding any crime activity in the area, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at https://crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

 

