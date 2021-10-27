Amazon fails to consult with Six Nations on warehouse near Grand River

By Victoria Gray Writer An Amazon warehouse development was given the go ahead from the province, but Six Nations wasn’t properly consulted and Elected Chief Mark Hill plans to make sure nothing happen until Six Nations is satisfied. Tayler Hill from the Six Nations Lands and Resources office gave an update to Six nations Elected Council (SNEC) at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on October 25 and said Broccolini Real Estate Group met with the Consultation and Accommodation Process (CAP) team, but were disinterested, vague and wouldn’t give the team documents they requesting. Now, they are refusing to meet. “We reached out in regard to consultation, they initially refused to meet with us,” she said. Robbin Vanstone sent an email reminding them they were legally obligated to meet. The Ministry…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice