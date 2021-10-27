Local News
Amazon fails to consult with Six Nations on warehouse near Grand River

October 27, 2021 986 views

By Victoria Gray Writer An Amazon warehouse development was given the go ahead from the province, but Six Nations wasn’t properly consulted and Elected Chief Mark Hill plans to make sure nothing happen until Six Nations is satisfied. Tayler Hill from the Six Nations Lands and Resources office gave an update to Six nations Elected Council (SNEC) at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on October 25 and said Broccolini Real Estate Group met with the Consultation and Accommodation Process (CAP) team, but were disinterested, vague and wouldn’t give the team documents they requesting. Now, they are refusing to meet. “We reached out in regard to consultation, they initially refused to meet with us,” she said. Robbin Vanstone sent an email reminding them they were legally obligated to meet. The Ministry…

